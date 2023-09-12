Are Medical Stocks Lagging Augmedix (AUGX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Augmedix, Inc. is one of 1110 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Augmedix, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGX's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AUGX has gained about 214.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.4%. This shows that Augmedix, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). The stock is up 13.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Augmedix, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26% so far this year, so AUGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 95-stock industry is currently ranked #108. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Augmedix, Inc. and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.