Are Medical Stocks Lagging Atossa Genetics (ATOS) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atossa Genetics Inc. is one of 1000 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atossa Genetics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATOS' full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATOS has moved about 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atossa Genetics Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

In Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 257.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atossa Genetics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.8% this year, meaning that ATOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +17.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Atossa Genetics Inc. and Clover Health Investments, Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.