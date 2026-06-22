Are Medical Stocks Lagging Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Astellas Pharma Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALPMY's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALPMY has moved about 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Astellas Pharma Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH). The stock is up 3.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Astellas Pharma Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 133 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.6% so far this year, so ALPMY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Astellas Pharma Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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