Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Assertio (ASRT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 110.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASRT has gained about 99% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.3%. This means that Assertio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG). The stock is up 28.6% year-to-date.

In BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 133 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.5% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 62-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -11.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Assertio and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.