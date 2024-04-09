Are Medical Stocks Lagging ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of 1051 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLN's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASLN has returned 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.3% on average. This shows that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB). The stock has returned 46.3% year-to-date.

For Assembly Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.8% this year, meaning that ASLN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved +6.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

