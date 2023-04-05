Are Medical Stocks Lagging ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of 1154 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLN's full-year earnings has moved 25.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASLN has moved about 63.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Atreca, Inc. (BCEL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.2%.

The consensus estimate for Atreca, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 555 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6% so far this year, so ASLN is performing better in this area. Atreca, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Atreca, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

