Are Medical Stocks Lagging ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is one of 923 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBP's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AVBP has returned about 13.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.5% on average. This means that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY). The stock is up 45.7% year-to-date.

For Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 443 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so AVBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 81-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -12.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.