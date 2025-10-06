Are Medical Stocks Lagging Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 960 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMP's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ARMP has moved about 68.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO). The stock is up 44.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Halozyme Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 472 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.8% so far this year, so ARMP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Halozyme Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

