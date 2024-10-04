Are Medical Stocks Lagging Argenx (ARGX) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

argenex SE is one of 1025 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 87.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARGX has gained about 42.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.2%. This shows that argenex SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 206.7%.

The consensus estimate for Entera Bio Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, argenex SE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 504 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.2% so far this year, so ARGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Entera Bio Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track argenex SE and Entera Bio Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

