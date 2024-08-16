Are Medical Stocks Lagging Argenx (ARGX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has argenex SE (ARGX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

argenex SE is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1019 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 82.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ARGX has returned about 38% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 9.6% on average. This shows that argenex SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

For ANI Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, argenex SE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 498 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0% so far this year, meaning that ARGX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ANI Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on argenex SE and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

argenex SE (ARGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.