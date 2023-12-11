Are Medical Stocks Lagging Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1088 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARTH's full-year earnings has moved 71.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARTH has gained about 85.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.7%. This means that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Haemonetics (HAE). The stock has returned 7.9% year-to-date.

For Haemonetics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 93 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.3% so far this year, so ARTH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Haemonetics falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 94 stocks and is ranked #143. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.5%.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and Haemonetics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

