Are Medical Stocks Lagging Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arbutus Biopharma is one of 1051 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arbutus Biopharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABUS' full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABUS has returned 11.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.5%. This means that Arbutus Biopharma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 235%.

Over the past three months, Entera Bio Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 66.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arbutus Biopharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so ABUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Entera Bio Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Arbutus Biopharma and Entera Bio Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

