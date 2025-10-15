Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 956 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AQST has gained about 93.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aquestive Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). The stock is up 25.2% year-to-date.

In Arcturus Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aquestive Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so AQST is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 470-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.

Aquestive Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.