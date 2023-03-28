Are Medical Stocks Lagging Annovis Bio (ANVS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Annovis Bio, Inc. is one of 1165 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Annovis Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANVS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ANVS has moved about 40.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.6%. This shows that Annovis Bio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.5%.

For Aptose Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.5% so far this year, so ANVS is performing better in this area. Aptose Biosciences is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Annovis Bio, Inc. and Aptose Biosciences as they could maintain their solid performance.

