Are Medical Stocks Lagging Annexon (ANNX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Annexon, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1051 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Annexon, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANNX's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ANNX has gained about 12.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.1% on average. This means that Annexon, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adma Biologics (ADMA). The stock has returned 36.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adma Biologics' current year EPS has increased 32.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Annexon, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.2% so far this year, so ANNX is performing better in this area. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Annexon, Inc. and Adma Biologics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.