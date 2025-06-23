Are Medical Stocks Lagging Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 998 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIX's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ANIX has returned 45.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 204.2%.

In DBV Technologies S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 78.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.2% this year, meaning that ANIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. DBV Technologies S.A. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC and DBV Technologies S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.