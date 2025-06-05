Are Medical Stocks Lagging Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 999 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIX's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ANIX has moved about 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.4% on average. This means that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB). The stock has returned 54.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 503 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that ANIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 83-stock industry is ranked #134. The industry has moved +5.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC and Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

