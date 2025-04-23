Are Medical Stocks Lagging ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1000 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ANIP has moved about 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.6%. As we can see, ANI Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Agenus (AGEN). The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.

For Agenus, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 508 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that ANIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Agenus is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on ANI Pharmaceuticals and Agenus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.