Are Medical Stocks Lagging ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1119 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 50.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ANIP has returned about 27.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ANI Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 292.5%.

Over the past three months, ImmunoGen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 537 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.6% this year, meaning that ANIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ImmunoGen falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 201 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

