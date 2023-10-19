Are Medical Stocks Lagging Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1091 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANEB's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ANEB has returned 5.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -7.5%. As we can see, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Conmed (CNMD). The stock is up 7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Conmed's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 529 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.9% so far this year, meaning that ANEB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Conmed belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +13.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Conmed as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

