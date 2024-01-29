Are Medical Stocks Lagging AlloVir (ALVR) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AlloVir, Inc. is one of 1075 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AlloVir, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVR's full-year earnings has moved 57.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ALVR has returned about 4.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.9% on average. This means that AlloVir, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 64.1%.

In Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AlloVir, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.9% so far this year, so ALVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 521-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -13.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on AlloVir, Inc. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

