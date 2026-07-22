Are Medical Stocks Lagging Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 914 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLR's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALLR has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.4%. This shows that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX). The stock is up 14.1% year-to-date.

In ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 438 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.2% this year, meaning that ALLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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