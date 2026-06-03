Are Medical Stocks Lagging Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLR's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALLR has moved about 56.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -8%. This means that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bioventus (BVS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9%.

In Bioventus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 431 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so ALLR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bioventus falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 135 stocks and is ranked #106. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Bioventus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.