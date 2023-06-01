Are Medical Stocks Lagging Alimera Sciences (ALIM) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alimera Sciences (ALIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alimera Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1145 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alimera Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIM's full-year earnings has moved 123.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ALIM has returned 1.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.6% on average. This means that Alimera Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Haemonetics (HAE). The stock has returned 7.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Haemonetics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alimera Sciences is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 552 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that ALIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Haemonetics belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 99-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Alimera Sciences and Haemonetics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

