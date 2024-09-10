Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1019 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGS' full-year earnings has moved 55.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALGS has moved about 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 10.3% on average. This means that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV). The stock is up 163.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 497 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0% so far this year, meaning that ALGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved -12.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. and Clover Health Investments, Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

