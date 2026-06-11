Are Medical Stocks Lagging Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alignment Healthcare is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alignment Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALHC's full-year earnings has moved 51.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALHC has returned about 4.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alignment Healthcare is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, DaVita HealthCare (DVA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74.8%.

Over the past three months, DaVita HealthCare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alignment Healthcare belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.4% so far this year, so ALHC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DaVita HealthCare falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.5%.

Alignment Healthcare and DaVita HealthCare could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.