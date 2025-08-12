Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 979 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AKRO has moved about 73.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.5%. This means that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.5%.

For Aveanna Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 87% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 489 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.9% so far this year, so AKRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aveanna Healthcare, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +3.8% so far this year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and Aveanna Healthcare could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

