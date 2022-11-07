Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AKRO has moved about 81.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 18.8% on average. This means that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 214.9%.

The consensus estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 562 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.9% so far this year, so AKRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

