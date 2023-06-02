Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Akebia Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1145 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Akebia Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKBA's full-year earnings has moved 34.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AKBA has gained about 88.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4%. This shows that Akebia Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.2%.

In Brookdale Senior Living's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Akebia Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 209 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that AKBA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brookdale Senior Living, however, belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #8. The industry has moved -3.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Akebia Therapeutics and Brookdale Senior Living. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.