Are Medical Stocks Lagging Agilon Health (AGL) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Agilon Health (AGL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agilon Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilon Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGL's full-year earnings has moved 62.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AGL has gained about 395.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6% on average. This means that Agilon Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

In Humacyte, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 28% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Agilon Health is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 62 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.6% so far this year, so AGL is performing better in this area.

Humacyte, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 430-stock industry is ranked #142. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Agilon Health and Humacyte, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.