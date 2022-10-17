Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AERI's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AERI has returned 116.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -23.2%. This shows that Aerie Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN). The stock has returned 5.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aerie Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 218 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.8% so far this year, meaning that AERI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 563-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved -25.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Investment Research

