Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adma Biologics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1003 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADMA has returned about 21.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Adma Biologics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Agilon Health (AGL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 194.7%.

The consensus estimate for Agilon Health's current year EPS has increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 509 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.4% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better in this area.

Agilon Health, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.

Adma Biologics and Agilon Health could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

