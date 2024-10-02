Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adma Biologics is one of 1026 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADMA has returned about 337.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adma Biologics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assembly Biosciences (ASMB). The stock has returned 50.2% year-to-date.

For Assembly Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adma Biologics is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 504 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.2% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Assembly Biosciences falls under the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.7%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adma Biologics and Assembly Biosciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

