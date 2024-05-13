Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adma Biologics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1048 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 38.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADMA has returned about 94.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Adma Biologics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ResMed (RMD). The stock is up 24.3% year-to-date.

For ResMed, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.2% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ResMed, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +3.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adma Biologics and ResMed as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.