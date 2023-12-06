Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adma Biologics is one of 1089 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 57.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ADMA has gained about 0.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.8%. This means that Adma Biologics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH). The stock has returned 103.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 528 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.8% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 194-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved -8.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adma Biologics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.