Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adma Biologics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1144 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 55.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ADMA has returned about 5.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.4% on average. This shows that Adma Biologics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Novartis (NVS). The stock has returned 7.9% year-to-date.

For Novartis, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 552 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.6% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Novartis belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +0.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adma Biologics and Novartis as they could maintain their solid performance.

