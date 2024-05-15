Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANL's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ANL has returned 44.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Boston Scientific (BSX). The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so ANL is performing better in this area.

Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 91-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Boston Scientific as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ANL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.