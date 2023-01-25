Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adicet Bio (ACET) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is one of 1178 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adicet Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACET's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACET has returned 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 17.2%. This shows that Adicet Bio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR). The stock is up 5.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for AlloVir, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adicet Bio, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18% so far this year, so ACET is performing better in this area.

AlloVir, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 219-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -24.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adicet Bio, Inc. and AlloVir, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

