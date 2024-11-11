Are Medical Stocks Lagging Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADXN's full-year earnings has moved 244.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADXN has returned about 74.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.7%. As we can see, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adma Biologics (ADMA). The stock has returned 400.4% year-to-date.

In Adma Biologics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.5% so far this year, so ADXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adma Biologics falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 504 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.