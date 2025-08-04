Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of our Medical group, which includes 980 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADCT has gained about 35.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -7.2%. This means that ADC Therapeutics SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY). The stock is up 70.8% year-to-date.

For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ADC Therapeutics SA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 490 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.5% this year, meaning that ADCT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on ADC Therapeutics SA and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.