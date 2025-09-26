Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is one of 972 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adaptive Biotechnologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADPT's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADPT has returned about 119% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.1% on average. This means that Adaptive Biotechnologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.4%.

For Biorestorative Therapies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 483 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.2% so far this year, so ADPT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adaptive Biotechnologies and Biorestorative Therapies, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

