Are Medical Stocks Lagging AdaptHealth (AHCO) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AdaptHealth Corp. is one of 1024 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdaptHealth Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHCO's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AHCO has returned about 45.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.4% on average. As we can see, AdaptHealth Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BellRing Brands (BRBR). The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BellRing Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AdaptHealth Corp. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, meaning that AHCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BellRing Brands is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AdaptHealth Corp. and BellRing Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.

