Are Medical Stocks Lagging AdaptHealth (AHCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AdaptHealth Corp. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1052 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AdaptHealth Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHCO's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AHCO has returned about 43.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This means that AdaptHealth Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). The stock has returned 251.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AdaptHealth Corp. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that AHCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 506-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved -1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AdaptHealth Corp. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

