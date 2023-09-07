Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adagene (ADAG) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 1111 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 57.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADAG has gained about 2.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.9% on average. As we can see, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alcon (ALC). The stock has returned 18.8% year-to-date.

For Alcon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 533 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.1% this year, meaning that ADAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Alcon falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 95 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and Alcon as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.