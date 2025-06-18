Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 998 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACXP's full-year earnings has moved 60.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACXP has returned 0.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.6%.

In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 339.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.8% so far this year, so ACXP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 164-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

