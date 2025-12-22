Are Medical Stocks Lagging Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is one of 946 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ATNM has returned about 34.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7% on average. As we can see, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.6%.

For Collegium Pharmaceutical, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 146 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Collegium Pharmaceutical is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

