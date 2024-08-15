Are Medical Stocks Lagging Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1019 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRV's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACRV has moved about 42.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. As we can see, Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.9%.

In Akebia Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.5% this year, meaning that ACRV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Akebia Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

