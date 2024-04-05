Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aclaris Therapeutics is one of 1053 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACRS has moved about 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aclaris Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX). The stock has returned 33.5% year-to-date.

In Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 87% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.9% so far this year, so ACRS is performing better in this area. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aclaris Therapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.