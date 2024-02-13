Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1072 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACRS has returned about 17.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.3% on average. As we can see, Aclaris Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Akoya Biosciences (AKYA). The stock has returned 21.1% year-to-date.

For Akoya Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 191 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.6% this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Akoya Biosciences falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 520 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.1%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aclaris Therapeutics and Akoya Biosciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.