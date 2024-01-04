Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1077 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 39.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ACRS has gained about 6.7% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.2%. This means that Aclaris Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Regeneron (REGN). The stock is up 4.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Regeneron's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.1% this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Regeneron belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 523-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -12.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aclaris Therapeutics and Regeneron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

